Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Yuri Grigorovich, People’s Artist of the USSR, choreographer and choreographer of the Bolshoi Theater, on his 95th birthday. The text of the telegram was published on January 2 on the site The Kremlin.

“Dear Yuri Nikolaevich! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 95th anniversary. An outstanding dancer and choreographer, a true patriarch of the national school of classical dance, you rightfully enjoy high, well-deserved recognition both in our country and abroad, “the head of state emphasized.

Putin also drew attention to the famous performances staged by Grigorovich over the years of fruitful activity. The Russian leader noted that these performances still adorn the repertoires of the largest Russian and foreign theaters.

The President of the Russian Federation wished the People’s Artist of the USSR health, prosperity and all the best.

Grigorovich was born on January 2, 1927 in Leningrad. He is the People’s Artist of the USSR, Hero of Socialist Labor, holder of many orders. The masterpieces created by the choreographer are The Nutcracker, Spartacus, Raymonda, Swan Lake and The Legend of Love, which have become the emblems of the Bolshoi Theater.

The prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Yekaterina Shipulina noted that Yuri Nikolaevich is undoubtedly the property and pride of Russia. She recalled that the choreographer has created masterpiece performances. If “Spartacus”, “The Legend of Love” or “Ivan the Terrible” are on the poster, it means that there will be a full house again, the prima ballerina emphasized.