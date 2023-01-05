The Russian president complies with the requests of Erdogan and Patriarch Kirill, declares a truce for Orthodox Christmas and demands that kyiv also stop its attacks
The various calls for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war have had an effect, at least apparently. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops a 36-hour truce from 12:00 on the 6th to 00:00 on the 8th, coinciding with the celebration of Orthodox Christmas. If materialized, it would be the first
#Putin #announces #36hour #ceasefire #Ukraine
Leave a Reply