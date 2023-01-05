A 16-year-old boy almost beat his father to death on a public highway

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The man is in a reserved prognosis.
The man is in a reserved prognosis.
Neighbors who observed the scene came to help the man and reduced the minor.
January 5, 2023, 11:39 AM
The events occurred in the province of Tocache, in Peru. One of the residents of the sector managed to capture the distressing moments in which a 16-year-old boy attacks his father with a stick until he was left unconscious on the ground.
The events took place in a street near the Plaza de Armas in the district of Uchiza, Peru. There the desperate screams of a man who was beaten by his son alerted the population.
Some images have been published on social networks of how the 16-year-old teenager attacks his father with a stick and then kicks him while yelling: “I’m not going to obey you because I’m a fake son of ***! ”.
Faced with the facts, residents of the sector flocked to help this man and told the young man: “What’s wrong with you? You’re stupid?” while they separate him from his father.
At the moment it is known that this father of a family was transferred to the Tocache Hospital where it was confirmed that he has a broken arm and needs an operation.
While the attacker is detained at the Uchiza police station and according to local media reports, a knife and a hammer were found.
As reported by the neighbors, these attacks by this 16-year-old are constant, as they are sure that his father would have prohibited him from playing a video game.
“He is like drugged, as if he had smoked. He is wild-eyed and screaming with a knife. He can kill his father or he wants to kill himself, ”an officer told Peru21.
The authorities are clarifying the facts, while the father of the family is under a reserved prognosis.
Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS
