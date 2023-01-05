A 16-year-old boy almost beat his father to death on a public highway

The events occurred in the province of Tocache, in Peru. One of the residents of the sector managed to capture the distressing moments in which a 16-year-old boy attacks his father with a stick until he was left unconscious on the ground.

The events took place in a street near the Plaza de Armas in the district of Uchiza, Peru. There the desperate screams of a man who was beaten by his son alerted the population.

Some images have been published on social networks of how the 16-year-old teenager attacks his father with a stick and then kicks him while yelling: “I’m not going to obey you because I’m a fake son of ***! ”.

Faced with the facts, residents of the sector flocked to help this man and told the young man: “What’s wrong with you? You’re stupid?” while they separate him from his father.

At the moment it is known that this father of a family was transferred to the Tocache Hospital where it was confirmed that he has a broken arm and needs an operation.

While the attacker is detained at the Uchiza police station and according to local media reports, a knife and a hammer were found.

As reported by the neighbors, these attacks by this 16-year-old are constant, as they are sure that his father would have prohibited him from playing a video game.

“He is like drugged, as if he had smoked. He is wild-eyed and screaming with a knife. He can kill his father or he wants to kill himself, ”an officer told Peru21.

The authorities are clarifying the facts, while the father of the family is under a reserved prognosis.

