Friday, January 6, 2023
A 16-year-old boy almost beat his father to death on a public highway

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World
Man attacked in Peru

The man is in a reserved prognosis.

Neighbors who observed the scene came to help the man and reduced the minor.

The events occurred in the province of Tocache, in Peru. One of the residents of the sector managed to capture the distressing moments in which a 16-year-old boy attacks his father with a stick until he was left unconscious on the ground.

The events took place in a street near the Plaza de Armas in the district of Uchiza, Peru. There the desperate screams of a man who was beaten by his son alerted the population.

Some images have been published on social networks of how the 16-year-old teenager attacks his father with a stick and then kicks him while yelling: “I’m not going to obey you because I’m a fake son of ***! ”.

Faced with the facts, residents of the sector flocked to help this man and told the young man: “What’s wrong with you? You’re stupid?” while they separate him from his father.

At the moment it is known that this father of a family was transferred to the Tocache Hospital where it was confirmed that he has a broken arm and needs an operation.

While the attacker is detained at the Uchiza police station and according to local media reports, a knife and a hammer were found.

As reported by the neighbors, these attacks by this 16-year-old are constant, as they are sure that his father would have prohibited him from playing a video game.

“He is like drugged, as if he had smoked. He is wild-eyed and screaming with a knife. He can kill his father or he wants to kill himself, ”an officer told Peru21.

The authorities are clarifying the facts, while the father of the family is under a reserved prognosis.

Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS

