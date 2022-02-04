Friendship between Russia and China has no borders, there are “no forbidden zones” in their cooperation. This is stated in the joint statement of the two countries on international relations entering a new era and global sustainable development, signed on February 4 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Friendship between the two states has no borders, there are no forbidden zones in cooperation, the strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation is not directed against third countries, is not influenced by the changing international environment and situational changes in third countries,” the document says.

The Russian leader arrived in Beijing earlier that day.

During the meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China, he noted that relations between Russia and China are unprecedented, the parties are helping each other develop.

Putin, during a meeting with Xi Jinping, also said that Russian enterprises had prepared a gas contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters. m of fuel to China per year.

On January 3, the British newspaper Daily Express claimed that Putin “outplayed” Europe by agreeing with China to increase gas supplies. As the author of the article pointed out, the agreement will double exports to China, up to 50 billion cubic meters will be transported annually. m of natural gas through the new large gas pipeline “Power of Siberia – 2”.