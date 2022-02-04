The work has been going on uninterrupted for three long days. Rescuers are trying to reach little Ryan in the well

Rescue operations for the little one Ryan they are more and more intense. The 5-year-old fell into a deep well for many hours now.

Rescuers who are working day and night managed to reach him with one camera and to provide it oxygen, food and water. They are trying to keep him awake and reassure him, but the fear is great.

It is already three days, since last Tuesday, that the little one fell into the well while playing. His parents are in shock and they are receiving affection and support from all over the world through social networks.

“The rescue of the child is approaching”Government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said yesterday. “Our hearts are with the family and we pray that you come back with them as soon as possible”.

The terrible episode took place in a village near Bab Berred, in the rural province of Morocco northern Chefchaouen.

Many prayers for little Ryan

Rescuers are digging a parallel tunnel, they want to reach little Ryan through a cross passage.

A’medical team has been sent to the site and the health workers are ready to carry out the first checks and the eventual resuscitation once the child has been saved. There is also a helicopter rescue ready for prompt transport to the hospital.

One of the rescuers, Abdelhabi Temrani, during an interview explained that the diameter of the well is less than 45 cm. And the nature of the terrain paid off too dangerous widen the hole. The only solution was to dig around it.

There live online it is followed by all over the world and thousands of people are praying for him to be saved while still alive.

Citizens also gathered around the rescuers, to personally attend the work and for support the family of the 5-year-old child.

“We ask citizens to let the rescuers do their job to save this child.”

Alfredino Rampi and little Julen, who fell into a well in Spain, have come back to mind.