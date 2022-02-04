Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint statement during their meeting in Beijing proclaiming the transition of international relations to a new era. The text of the document on Friday, February 4, is available at website Kremlin.

In their statement, the leaders of the two countries, in particular, noted that the world is currently undergoing large-scale changes, including the development of multipolarity, the strengthening of economic globalization and interdependence of the state, as well as the growth of cultural diversity.

In addition, the heads of Russia and China stressed that both countries have “deep traditions of democracy based on thousands of years of development experience” and called on a number of states to abandon attempts to impose their democratic standards on the world by creating “narrow-format blocs and situational alliances.”

“The parties oppose the abuse of democratic values, interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states under the pretext of protecting democracy and human rights, as well as attempts to provoke division and confrontation in the world,” the document says.

Putin flew to Beijing to take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders have already had time to discuss the state of relations between the two states, noting that they have acquired an unprecedented character and continue to grow stronger. It was clarified that the President of Russia became the first world leader with whom the head of China met face to face since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.