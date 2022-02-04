The largest video resource in Russia “VK Video” will broadcast live with star guests for the start of the Olympic Games in Beijing. This was reported in a press release of the service received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The broadcast will begin on Friday, February 4, at 13:30 Moscow time, it will be available to all users on the VK Video video showcase and in the Sport VKontakte community.

During the broadcast, athletes, journalists and bloggers will discuss how the 2022 Games can be remembered and how many medals Russian athletes have a chance to get. Paraathlete Dmitry Ignatov will broadcast. In particular, Olympic champions, gymnast Nikita Nagorny and figure skater Adelina Sotnikova, will share their predictions before the opening of the Olympics. Singer and blogger Roman Kagramanov and sports blogger Aleksey Likharev (Beardserk) will also join the broadcast, and Yury Prokhorov, a member of the Russian Olympic Committee in luge, a multiple winner of the World Cup stages, will get in touch from Beijing via VK Calls.

It is noted that during the broadcast, viewers will be able to support Russian athletes. So, in the comments, it will be possible to share words of support for the Russian Olympic Committee team, and in Clips — to post a short vertical video in a special AR mask — it depicts the Olympic torch and the campaign slogan.

Earlier it was reported that VKontakte users, who from February 3 will find snowballs hidden in different sections of the social network, will be able to quickly move on to activities dedicated to the Beijing Olympic Games. In particular, Russians will have the opportunity to send a free gift with the Olympic torch to their friends, learn more about competition news, and quickly post with the hashtag #wewillROCyou, joining the nationwide campaign to support athletes.