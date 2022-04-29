Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation to participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022. The call was made by the country’s president, Joko Widodo, who confirmed the presence of the Russian leader in communiqué this Friday (29.Apr.2022).

Widodo extended the invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader “thanked” in a post on his Twitter, however, he did not specify whether he would participate in the event.

Indonesia will host the G20 summit later in the year. On Thursday (Apr 21), the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, said that the country would not cancel the invitations made to world leaders. The statement was made after several bank presidents and ministers leave the meeting during the speech of the Russian minister, Anton Siluanov.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos França, defended the presence of the Russian leader at the G20 summit. For him, the exclusion of Russia would act as a “censorship” and would not help end the war in Ukraine.

The event may bring together for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine Russian leader and US President Joe Biden. The US government has promised a boycott if Russia is present at the summit. By late March, Biden had suggested expulsion from Russia of the G20.