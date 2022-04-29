The trilogy of “John Wick” it was all a success. Not for nothing has the action franchise expanded with a fourth installment, the miniseries “The Continental” and even a spin-off titled “Ballerina”, which has all fans excited. Much has been rumored about the protagonist, but finally we have news.

During CinemaCom 2022, Lionsgate confirmed that Anne of Arms will have the leading role and that its production will begin in the summer season. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated premieres of the next season.

What is it about?

At the moment there is no official synopsis, but insiders agree that the film will focus on a young murderer who seeks revenge on the people who killed her family. In addition, it is already known that the character is of Russian origin and she was trained by Ruska Roma.

According to director Chad Stahelski, “Ballerina” will be a cross between “Nikita” (1990) and will be similar in style to productions by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Matthew Vaughn.

The filmmaker is known for “Total recall” and “Live free or die hard”. As for the script, Shay Hatten is polishing it and the fans are calmer considering his previous works: “Army of the dead” and “John Wick: chapter 3 Parabellum”.