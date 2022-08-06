Russian senator Pushkov questioned the readiness of the West to declare political war on Turkey

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegramchannel named Brussels’ worst nightmare.

According to the politician, Turkey is such a valuable NATO member for the Western alliance with “keys to the Middle East” that the readiness of Western countries to declare political war on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises serious doubts.

“You can stay in the loser. A real split in NATO is Brussels’ worst nightmare,” Pushkov said.

On June 29, the leaders of the NATO countries at the summit in Brussels officially invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Turkey was the only one of the 30 countries in the bloc that opposed their entry.

Later, the parties still managed to reach an agreement. The official procedure for joining the defense bloc will be completed after the accession protocols are ratified by the parliaments of all countries participating in the alliance.