Ukrainian troops fired a missile at Alchevsk from the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS. This was reported on August 7 by the representative office of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine shelling was recorded: 18:45 at the settlement of Alchevsk using MLRS HIMARS (one rocket)”, – it is said in the Telegram channel of the representative office.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the LPR, as a result of a shell hitting a residential building in Alchevsk, fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one person was killed and 14 were injured. Among the wounded are four children.

It was reported that the type of ammunition from which the strike was made is being established.

Based on the results of the audit, a criminal case will be initiated on the grounds of crimes under Parts 1 and 2 of Art. 439 of the Criminal Code of the LPR (“Use of prohibited means and methods of warfare”) and Art. 440 of the Criminal Code of the LPR (“Genocide”), noted in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

On August 2, a representative of the Russian military department, Igor Konashenkov, said that the White House is responsible for all rocket attacks approved by Kyiv on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Donbas settlements and other regions where civilians have died. This is how he commented on the deliveries of HIMARS to Ukraine.

Prior to this, on July 25, Alchevsk had already been fired upon by rockets from the American HIMARS MLRS. There were no reports of casualties or impact on infrastructure.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

