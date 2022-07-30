Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov on July 30 commented on the likelihood of a military confrontation between China and the United States against the background of the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

“Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan as a trigger for a war between the US and China? Is it possible? Maybe. But how likely? <...> Are the US and China now ready for a real war, and not just a war of words? How much does each of the two countries need such a war? And is the visit of the elderly speaker of the congress sufficient reason for this? I give a negative answer to all three questions, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Pushkov added at the same time that the possibility of a military conflict cannot be completely ruled out.

“As we have seen in recent years, too often the irrational principle takes over when making political decisions,” summed up the member of the Federation Council.

Earlier on July 30, information appeared that the US Air Force board carrying Pelosi had taken off from Andrews Air Force Base and headed for the Pacific Ocean. At the moment, the plane landed at the Honolulu airport in Hawaii. The further route of the liner is still unknown.

The global media has been keeping a close eye on Pelosi’s trip following reports that she may be visiting Taiwan. According to the Financial Times, citing sources, the politician may pay a visit to show support for Taiwan.

According to CNN, on July 27, the speaker received a warning from the administration of the American president about a possible trip.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing on July 19 that Beijing would not leave such plans of the American side unanswered.

In addition, the Chinese Embassy in the United States confirmed to Izvestia that China was ready to take “decisive measures to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

On Saturday, July 30, it became known that the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China is conducting live-fire exercises in the waters of the eastern province of Fujian, located across the strait from the island.

Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province broke down in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities.