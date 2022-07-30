The albiceleste selection was a gale in the last twelve minutes of the match for third place and turned the match around 3-1 against Paraguay. Thus, those directed by Germán Portanova achieved the task they had gone to Colombia to find: achieve direct qualification to the World Cup in Australia – New Zealand 2023. With an epic, sweeping comeback and a lot of heart, Argentina will play its fourth world cup.
Yamila, the one with the gambetas and the piques, the one who runs all the balls, the one who puts her body firmly and fiercely, Yamila shone again in the Colombian night. The gravitating player from Argentina sought from the first minute to unbalance the Paraguayan defense, which closed the Albiceleste attack very well for much of the game. As in the previous matches, she sought the association with Estefanía Banini, Florencia Bon Segundo and this time, with Soledad Jaimes, who came in from 9 instead of Larroquette.
Yamila stamped her signature on the lawn of the Centenario Stadium. Yamila, the scorer – until now – of the Copa América with 6 goals, scored the equalizer when the game was winding down, when it seemed that Argentina was left with the desire, that they had to wait until February to play the playoffs, Yamila grabbed the ball after a long pass, pitched it between three Paraguayans and defined Alicia Bobadilla’s far post. The white-haired goalkeeper, with a great performance, managed to touch it but the ball went into the goal anyway. This was the partial 1 to 1. Yamila cried surrounded by her companions. Yamila lit the spark for the flurry of goals that would come later, in the last ten minutes of the game.
Argentina went out to look for the game from the beginning with a starting eleven that Germán Portanova had never put together, which came due to injuries, expulsions, positive covid and changes in the tactical approach. Correa, Cruz, Braun, Mayorga, Stabile; Falfan, Nunez; Banini, Bonsecund, Rodriguez; James It was eleven for the national team, which was more than its rival throughout the match. Despite the good associations from the midfield forward, Argentina was unable to carry out the dangerous plays, on many occasions it lacked the clarity and forcefulness to define.
Something that the Paraguayans did achieve through Martínez, the unbalanced player who made Correa’s goal tremble and who stacked Argentines in the area on more than one occasion. She had a hard time, at times for the albiceleste team, clearing the balls well in defense. Paraguay has a specialty and it is the stopped ball. That’s how he ended up putting it from a corner after the ball bounced off Núñez’s leg. At 36 minutes, Frigerio’s team took the lead and Argentina couldn’t find the key to the rival goal.
However, in the locker room during halftime, the Argentine team talked about that last chance to go to the World Cup with a direct pass, without playing another playoff. Enough suspense. And the team went out to eat the game. Delgado entered for Cruz. But the ball did not enter the goal guarded by Bobadilla. And the yellow ones continued. Portanova resorted to changes. He took Stábile out and put Dalila Ippólito in to change speed, for you to goal deep passes. After Rodríguez’s partial equalizer, the one who converts in difficult moments appeared, the one with the roots of Morteros (Córdoba), the one that he always has one more to give.
Florencia Bonseguro, with a prepared play, scored the second goal from an exquisite free kick to the far post, at the unattainable angle for the goalkeeper, close to the post, caressing the net. Later, Lonigro entered by Jaimes. Later, Yamila again alone, hand in hand with Bobadilla, defined below the goalkeeper’s body that she had thrown herself, so that no one doubts that she was, that she was already there with that goal, that there were two goals difference in 2 minutes that were left, that it was true, that Argentina was going to the world cup.
World Cup Australia – New Zealand 2023
With the 3-1 victory against Paraguay, Argentina managed to reach third place in the women’s Copa América and thus obtained a direct ticket to the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup.
This competition will be the fourth in its history at the World Cup level, since it has already played in the United States 2003, China 2007 and France 2019 editions.
#Argentina #achieved #place #Copa #América #Femenina #qualified #World #Cup
Leave a Reply