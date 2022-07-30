Something that the Paraguayans did achieve through Martínez, the unbalanced player who made Correa’s goal tremble and who stacked Argentines in the area on more than one occasion. She had a hard time, at times for the albiceleste team, clearing the balls well in defense. Paraguay has a specialty and it is the stopped ball. That’s how he ended up putting it from a corner after the ball bounced off Núñez’s leg. At 36 minutes, Frigerio’s team took the lead and Argentina couldn’t find the key to the rival goal.

Florencia Bonseguro, with a prepared play, scored the second goal from an exquisite free kick to the far post, at the unattainable angle for the goalkeeper, close to the post, caressing the net. Later, Lonigro entered by Jaimes. Later, Yamila again alone, hand in hand with Bobadilla, defined below the goalkeeper’s body that she had thrown herself, so that no one doubts that she was, that she was already there with that goal, that there were two goals difference in 2 minutes that were left, that it was true, that Argentina was going to the world cup.

This competition will be the fourth in its history at the World Cup level, since it has already played in the United States 2003, China 2007 and France 2019 editions.