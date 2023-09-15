The weekend of the Los Alcázares Theater Festival starts with Trama Teatro and its particular review of the current job market. Director Pepa Castillo and playwright Juanma Soriano do so through the dramatic comedy ‘Dirty Dream’, a work that portrays the present of an entire generation, “because dreams should come with an instruction manual and warnings about their side effects.” , they assure. The reason is none other than the difficult employment situation of four strangers who meet at Café Ficciones.

Friday, September 15, at 10:00 p.m.

Plenary Hall of the Los Alcázares City Council.

Free.

A writer who dreams of writing a masterpiece, an actress who auditions while working as a waitress, a chemical researcher who tries to discover a miracle drug while teaching, and an entrepreneur looking for support for his innovative environmental project. They all live clinging to their dreams and work until their last breath to make them come true, although things don’t always go the way they want.

What importance do we give to work in our lives and how far are we willing to go to achieve success? Gabriel Almagro, María Ortiz, Víctor Montesinos and Elena Serrano make up the cast that proposes a hopeful review of the labor challenges for the crystal generation and the following ones and their effects on personal development and well-being. Following the path of living one’s dreams is the goal of many people, so the work wants to raise awareness about the difficulties that will be encountered on the journey.

As stated in ‘Dirty Dream’, “we all have a plan B” – or we should have one – since it is necessary to demystify the idea of ​​”choose a job you like and you will never have to work a day in your life.” The four characters will try to do it through a realistic and poetic language that is based on the emotions hidden behind the bar and the tables of that bar that houses the inner world of four dreamers who, in reality, could be any of today’s viewers. in Los Alcazares.