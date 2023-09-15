Last Monday afternoon, the Civil Guard arrested the driver and occupant of a vehicle in which they were transporting more than a kilo of cocaine, after trying to flee when the agents stopped them on the RM-603 highway, between the Murcian districts. from El Palmar and Sangonera la Verde.

The arrests took place last Monday, September 11, around 7:30 p.m., when agents from the Citizen Security Unit (Usecic) of the Civil Guard were working on the aforementioned highway, near the town of Sangonera la Verde.

The civil guards observed a vehicle, a gray Opel Astra, which, upon realizing the police presence, carried out a suspicious maneuver. The officers proceeded to stop him using acoustic and light signals, but the driver ignored him, speeding up. After a brief chase, the car was intercepted, with the support of a Local Police patrol that was in the area.

Those accused of a crime against public health were released with charges after testifying in the Molina court

When the agents asked the two occupants of the vehicle why they had not stopped the car, the driver, 47 years old and of Spanish nationality, confessed that the reason for not wanting to stop was “because he had a package of cocaine that was hidden in the rear gap of the occupant’s seat,” according to the proceedings.

With a beer logo



The agents verified that said package was in the place they had indicated, so the two men were arrested for an alleged crime against public health. The package, which was shaped like a brick and was inside a garbage bag, weighed 1,160 kilograms and was marked with the logo of ‘Coronita’, a well-known brand of beer, and labeled on the outside with a photo of three drink bottles. The value of this seized substance exceeds 40,000 euros, depending on the conditions of the clandestine market in terms of availability, supply and demand indices, quality and purity.

Administrative complaints were also filed against him for reckless driving, and for the vehicle not having a technical vehicle inspection (ITV).

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court, acting as Guard, in Molina de Segura. After testifying before the judge, those arrested, whose defense was taken over by criminal lawyer Jorge Novella, were released with charges.