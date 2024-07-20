If you are looking for a Apple smartphone on SALE he iPhone 14 plus purple 128GB cell phonewith iOS 14 operating system, 6.7-inch Oled screen, A15 Bionic processor, and dual 12MP + 12MP camera, with sensor stabilization, and reconditioned cinematic mode is 41% CHEAPER on Amazon Mexico where it has a reduced price of $11,499 pesos compared to the previous list price of $19,499 pesos.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 19, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

He Smartphone with $8,000 pesos DISCOUNT The temporary model can be purchased at this price through cash and credit payments with up to 12 interest-free monthly payments with participating bank cards. The Amazon refurbished cell phone has specifications that make it suitable for use. Below you will find the technical specifications of the smartphone and its payment methods.

Regarding the refurbished cell phone, it is highlighted in its description on the Amazon Mexico page that it was inspected, tested and cleaned in accordance with Amazon Renewed requirements so that it is in full working order. The batteries can have at least 80% capacity compared to new ones (90% for products in Premium condition).

What features does the refurbished and discounted iPhone 14 plus cell phone have?

– iPhone 14 Plus model.

– Apple brand.

– Reconditioned.

– Purple.

– 128 GB SSD memory.

– 6.7 Inch Oled Screen.

– A15 Bionic processor.

– Dual 12MP + 12MP camera.

More information about the refurbished iPhone 14 plus enter here.

What payment methods are available for the refurbished purple iPhone 14 plus on Amazon Mexico?

On Amazon Mexico you can buy the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB Purple Refurbished Cell Phone with the price reduced by 41% only through cash and credit paymentthe second method will allow you to have up to 12 months without interest to cover the cost of the smartphone. This reduction of $8,000 pesos is maintained under the methods mentioned, however, if you require a longer period to pay, there is financing that gives you up to 24 monthly payments with additional interest, so the special cost does not remain the same.

If you want the refurbished iPhone 14 plus cell phone with 41% OFF and 12MSI of CLICK HERE.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

In Debate.com.mxWe share deals and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is the sole decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.