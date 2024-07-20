Killarney, Australia – For a sportsman High performance Representing your country at the Olympic Games is the result of several years of preparation and sacrifice.

Participating in the Olympic Games is not an event that happens every year; you need to earn points and be in the range that grants you a place for the grand event.

Getting the ticket stimulates in the athletes a unique and unmatched feeling, but when that illusion begins to wane due to receiving bad news, the athletes They end up making tough decisions that could go against their will.

That happened with the Australian athlete Matthew Dawson, who called the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the selection of Field Hockey.

Matt Dawson amputated his finger to be in Paris 2024

Mattran the risk of being absent from the international party because he fractured his finger cancel on the right hand side a week after the start of the Olympic competition.

Matthew Dawson would be sidelined by this situation, given that the recovery time would not allow him to represent his nation in this team discipline.

He Australian He refused to be left out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesso it is amputated the finger despite his wife warning him not to make the wrong decision.

Matt Dawson amputated his finger to attend Paris

«I didn’t have much time for the decision. I made the decision and I called my wife and she said, “I don’t want you to make a hasty decision.” But I guess I had all the information I needed, not just to play in Parisbut for life after and to take care of my health,” he said before traveling to the French capital.

Matthew Dawson will use protection during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Australia will debut in Hockey over the grass On July 27 against the team of Argentina.

