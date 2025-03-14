There is no lack of smart watches for sale in practically all price segments, with models that already go beyond 1,000 euros, although for many potential users that is something totally unnecessary and out of reach, although luckily there are much more affordable alternatives, such as the Redmi Watch 5 Active.

For the use that most of its potential buyers require, fits perfectly, and that is why it is located in the top Sales of stores like Amazon. Its price is quite surprised because It does not reach 30 euros.

It is a basic clock, but what offers all the metrics that base users want to have, such as steps or pulsationsbut especially stands out for other reasons, such as the quality of the screen and the design, which reminds that of the Apple Watch, but for a price that is a fraction of what the cheapest Watch would cost.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active This smart watch with notifications, color screen and quite bright, in addition to an excellent battery.

The price is so low that it does not even reach the minimum amount from which Amazon assumes all shipping costswhich is 35 euros. What does this mean? That you have on the one hand the option to add some more product to your order, such as an extra strap, or for the other simply make the purchase as a prime user.

Advanced health data on your wrist

With a minimalist design, this clock has a AMOLED screen which provides excellent visibility even outdoors, allowing to consult the information at a glance.

One of the most remarkable features of Redmi Watch 5 Active It is your ability to monitor your health. He heart rate sensor perform continuous pulsationswarning if it detects anomalous values ​​that might require attention.

This function is especially useful for people who need to control their heart rate for medical or sports reasons. Sleep tracking is another strong point of this device. Not only registers the total duration, but also analyzes the different phases of the dream – gig, deep and rem -, providing a quality score and recommendations to improve rest habits.

This information is presented intuitively in the my fitness application, facilitating the interpretation of the data. As a good daily activity, the Redmi Watch 5 Active has a precise pomometer that records steps, distance traveled and burned calories.





Without GPS, one of the few sticks that can be put

Staying connected is one of the primary functions of any smartwatch, and the Redmi Watch 5 Active Complies. Call, messages and applications notifications instantly arrivesynchronizing them from the mobile.

This functionality is especially practical in situations where taking out the phone can be inconvenient or inappropriate, for example exercising or while showing you. Synchronization is done in a simple way through Bluetoothand it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

With more than 100 sports modes, the Redmi Watch 5 Active adapts to virtually any physical activity. However, it is important to highlight that this model does not have integrated GPS, which represents a significant limitation for certain sports such as running or cycling. To precisely register the routes, distances and rhythms in these activities, we will need to take our smartphone with us, since the clock will use the phone’s GPS.

This mobile dependence for some sports functions is perhaps the most notable cut that Xiaomi has made to maintain a competitive price.

With a battery that promises up to 10 days of normal useRedmi Watch 5 Active eliminates the concern of constantly loading it. This autonomy varies according to the intensity of use, especially if we frequently use continuous monitoring functions, but even in the most demanding scenarios, we can expect several days of operation.

