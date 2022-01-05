Enako Cosplay is one of the best known and most important cosplayers in JapanThis is why his works are among the most celebrated, for their great detail and great kinship with his characters. This is the case with your version of Bulma with his outfit of Dragon ball, when she was still a young woman.

This cosplay of Bulma from Dragon ball takes inspiration from her attire during the franchise’s early classic arcs, when she’d barely met Goku and accompanied him in his search for the Dragon Balls.

It seems that Enako Cosplay grew up with this series, because the way he portrayed this girl is impressive:

In addition to the perfect wig and hairstyle for this cosplay of Bulma from Dragon ball, Enako Cosplay He replicated other characteristic elements of this girl, such as her military clothing and work boots.

Perhaps, she also misses seeing this character in a more prominent role and that is why she decided to play this legendary anime girl.

Enako Cosplay represented Bulma from classic Dragon Ball

Enako Cosplay She is one of the cosplayers who is most committed to her work and her cosplay of Bulma from Dragon ball is a great example of it. The fandom of this franchise has been around for almost four decades, so many people will appreciate this work.

At that time of Dragon ball classic, she traveled the world with Goku, Yamcha already Oolong, facing great challenges on their way as the Red patrol, a criminal terrorist group that will return in the next film in the saga.

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: