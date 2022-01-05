Who grew up in Latin America surely they know about the wise men. The trio of wise men who visited Jesus at his birth with gifts and are now dedicated to bringing joy to children. They do this every year on January 6, so we are very close to receiving your visit.

However, it seems that someone does not want wise men fulfill your mission of giving children what they ask for. Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the president of Mexico, took advantage of the fact that we are close to Kings Day to indicate that they supposedly no longer want to give away video games.

You will no longer be able to ask the Magi for video games

During his most recent morning lecture, Andrés Manuel López Obrador started talking about what he will ask the wise men in his day. The president began by saying that he will ask for health to face the pandemic and that all Mexicans remain healthy. However, the conversation turned to video games.

When talking about what his youngest son will ask for, the president began to say that his letter asks for clothes and shoes. The reason for this is because, according to the president, wise men they no longer want to be handing out electronic devices that are used to consume violent content. He even assured that the pets of the wise men do not want anything to do with video games.

‘The horse neighs, the elephant lies down, the camel repairs. They don’t want that anymore‘. It was what the president of Mexico on the thoughts of the animals that carry the three wise men. Apparently they are also against the little ones having access to video games.

This would not be the first time that the Mexican president made comments regarding this medium. Throughout the past year, he has launched several times against them as he perceives that they do a harm to youth. In addition, due to the pandemic, many more children are entertaining themselves with this medium. Now that even the Three Wise Men are fed up, what will your alternative gift be?

For more content about videogames, we recommend:

[Fuente]