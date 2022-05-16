The transformation of the nerd Valentina. Here’s how the girl changed her look

This new edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show. The last episode was the stage of important emotions. Babes and nerds are introduce yourself in their respective new clothes.

Among the various outfits, what immediately caught the eye was certainly the drastic change of look of a nerd in particular. We are talking about Valentina: its before and after it has stunned the viewerswho also struggle to recognize it.

The protagonists had put themselves on the line to bring out an unprecedented side of themselves. The puppets are committed to the study and knowledge of general culture. The nerds and the nerds, on the other hand, had to work on the care of your lookhighlighting your puppet side.

And now that the Pupa and Nerdy program has come to an end, it’s time to take stock. In the last episode the protagonists enjoy their moments of glory. It also shows up Valentinawho decides to be a nerd to wear the clothes of the Pupagiving away a new version of itself.

The result is incredible, it is hard to recognize it. The final saw an unexpected couple winners, the one formed by Maria Laura De Vitis and Edoardo Baietti. The judges Soleil Sorge, Federico Fashion Style and Antonella Elia held the bench for the entire course of the episode.

But what everyone was waiting for was to see the results of the participants in their exchange of roles. As already mentioned, the spotlight is on Valentina. A girl whose passion for studying left no room for the expression of your femininity.

So he decides to undergo a notable change, as seen in the comparison of the before and after. Wavy mahogany hair, a fashion dress and a very evident make-up have been the setting for a beautiful new nerd.