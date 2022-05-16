The 2021-22 League comes to an end and contrary to what happened in the last league epilogue, when Atlético and Real Madrid kept the fight for the title alive until the last minute, this championship is extinguished with almost everything decided in the different classification fronts.

The champion -Real Madrid-, the runner-up -Barça-, the other two Champions League teams -Atlético and Sevilla-, the two from the Europa League -Betis and Real Sociedad- and two of the three relegated to the Second Division -Alavés and I raised-. It only remains to clarify the first Spanish representative in the history of the Conference League, a condition that Villarreal and Athletic will play, and the dramatic fight to avoid the last place in the red zone, in which Granada, Mallorca are fighting and Cadiz.

That is why LaLiga has divided the end of the championship into two Sunday batches. At 8:00 p.m. they will play Cádiz in Vitoria against the relegated Alavés but depending on a puncture from Granada in Los Cármenes against Espanyol, with nothing at stake, or Mallorca in El Sadar against Osasuna, in the quiet area, who also dispute their matches in that Sunday slot at 8:00 p.m.

Next, and as a firework, from 10:00 p.m. Barça and Villarreal will face each other at the Camp Nou, with the yellow submarine one victory away from the Conference; Seville and Athletic in Pizjuán, with the possibility of the Basques returning to Europe in the event of victory and the ‘submarine’ stumbling in Barcelona, ​​and Real Sociedad and Atlético, who need to do the same as Seville to maintain third league square.

Matchday 38 will open on Friday at 9:00 p.m. duels between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu, who will fire their team eight days before the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool, and between Rayo Vallecano and Lift. Already on Saturday, Valencia and Celta will say goodbye to the season in Mestalla from 5:30 p.m., the same time as Elche-Getafe on Sunday at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.