Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: push through.

On a beautiful summer evening, in times long gone, as a 14-year-old, I am a bit like the loitering eh, with my mates. In the distance we hear a moped turning into the street. The speed with which he shifts from – I estimate – second to fifth, suggests that Honda already has a seamless MotoGP gearbox on the MB5. And also that the rider has not been driving the moped for long.

Due to that fast shifting, we hear the speeds and power drop deeper and deeper for each selected gear, after which the rider downshifts three gears like crazy, giving the intermediate gas to boost the revs, and then pedal again in one go to fifth, to return to third, and again and again. To get from second to third, the poor drum eventually shifts 24 times, without overdoing it.

The hilarity about his shifting technique, combined with his caught look in our direction, they don’t make such beautiful summer evenings anymore…

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier