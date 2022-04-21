For the eleventh date of the League Cup, Boca Juniors drew 1-1 against Godoy and despite this, they continue with chances of qualifying among the first four of Group B. Next, we review successes and errors of the painting directed by Sebastián Battaglia:
From the goalkeeper Javier García, the defender Marcos Rojo, the midfielders Cristian Medina and Juan Ramírez, and the presence of Darío Benedetto as liaison, Boca was encouraged to associate and risk from the beginning to the end of the playing field. The Pipe He owned the team. It’s here, always.
Due to Agustín Rossi’s injury and Leandro Brey’s youth, Javier García recently occupied the Boca Juniors goal. Today, he showed all his experience and finished the first half with three saves -or even more, since some were annulled- key.
Why belittle him for his friendship with Vice President Juan Román Riquelme?
As soon as he came out of the tunnel to greet his people, he observed himself Pipe Benedetto turned on: he harangued -with his hand over his mouth so as not to be heard- all his teammates in a key duel to return to a calm day-to-day.
He took charge of the team, almost like a hitch, enabling his teammates and stepping on the area. As an additional: he took the ball for the penalty and scored 1-0 at La Bombonera.
In the impetus to take Godoy Cruz ahead, Boca gave away its defensive zone time and again: it cost him the setback, each attack-defense transition was undertaken at 2km/h. Whose fault is it?
We already missed this excerpt from the note: Frank Fabra and his neglect. The Colombian came from stellar level games but today he lost concentration again, was attacked from behind and gave away the 1-1 five minutes from halftime.
In addition, he argued with coach Sebastián Battaglia in the middle of the match. Memory, man. The only one who banked you was him.
