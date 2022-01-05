Rumors are one of the most dangerous phenomena that humanity has known since ancient times, especially in times of crises and wars, and their dangers have multiplied due to the ease of their spread through social networks.

The rumor is defined as promoting a fabricated news that has no basis in truth, or deliberately exaggerating or exaggerating in the narration of a news that contains a small part of the truth, or adding false or distorted information to a true news, or interpreting and commenting on it in a way that is different from the truth and reality.

Given the seriousness of this crime, the UAE legislator has designated a separate section for rumors and the circulation of false news and data, in Federal Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime.

This section included four articles, the first No. (52) which stipulates the punishment of anyone who uses the information network or any means of information technology to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate or re-circulate false news, data, reports or false rumors or tendentious, misleading, or false, or contrary to what has been officially announced, or broadcasting any sensational propaganda that may incite or provoke public opinion, or sow terror among people, or harm the public interest, the national economy, public order, or public health.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine of no less than two hundred thousand dirhams if any of the aforementioned acts result in inciting or agitating public opinion, or if they were committed during epidemics, crises and emergencies.

While Article No. 53 stipulates that whoever uses a website or electronic account to store, make available or publish illegal content, and does not take the initiative to remove it or prevent access to this content within the specified period, shall be punished with a fine of no less than 300,000 dirhams and not more than one million dirhams. in the orders given to him.

And Article 54, which stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of no less than one hundred thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or either of these two penalties, shall be imposed on anyone who creates or modifies an electronic robot with the intention of publishing, republishing or circulating false data or news about The state, or enabling others to publish or circulate it, and the penalty is increased when there are multiple perpetrators.

Article 55 deals with the penalty for obtaining a gift for publishing illegal content or false data, and this is a very important article, as the penalty may reach temporary imprisonment and a fine of no more than two million dirhams.

In the end, everyone must be careful not to broadcast, publish or circulate rumors that would cause concern in society, and be sure to adopt reliable news from its official sources so as not to expose themselves to legal accountability.

Senior legal advisor



