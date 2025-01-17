The former president of the Generalitat and leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, announced this afternoon that his party is suspending “the sectoral negotiations“that they maintain with the PSOE, a way of putting pressure on Pedro Sánchez’s party by means of a legislative blockade until the socialists resolve, the escapee has come to say, the underlying question, that is, whether “there is or is not a conflict politician in Catalonia. To try to overcome the abyss that now separates the two legislative partners, Puigdemont has ordered a meeting to be called «urgent» with the PSOE in Switzerland.

He did so after meeting the leadership of his party in Waterloo and a day after at the Congress table PSOE and Sumar decided to postpone the decision on the admission for processing of a PNL from the independence party to force President Pedro Sánchez to submit to a question of confidence.

The option of postponing the decision allows the parties involved to gain time to find a way out of the impasse in which they had found themselves, especially after the Government announced that they did not intend to subject the president to a question of confidence that is considered as excessive humiliation. Puigdemont He has valued the decision of the Table, which although it does not unlock anything it does allow us to see, he explained, that “the PSOE has understood that this was not a simple threat”: “They have understood that the risk of rupture was real. They have rectified. “They have not made a decision, but they have not rejected it as they announced.”

The decision to postpone the decision at the Table means that “we continue where we were,” added the former president, which is why he orders a legislative blockade to prevent “the postponement from yesterday is prolonged. As a first consequence, Junts will not negotiate the General State Budgets: “Don’t let them look for us.”









«We continue where we were. Our proposal to test whether Congress maintains its confidence in the president remains in place. What cannot be done is to recognize in the agreement Brussels “(which allowed Sánchez’s investiture that there is a historical, political conflict, and on the other hand when the same party governs in Catalonia (PSC) says that the conflict does not exist. This contradiction has not been resolved,” the former president pointed out.

The postponed break with the PSOE does not imply in any case that the possibilities of supporting a hypothetical increase motion of censure by PP and Vox. Puigdemont recalled that a motion involves the proposal to invest an alternative president, something that Junts does not intend to do. If with the PSOE trust is at a minimum, it is even more so with the PP and Vox, the latter party behind the private accusations against the independence leaders.

One of the issues that has broken trust in Junts with the PSOE is the perception that one thing is what the negotiators propose in the talks in Switzerland and another is what ends up landing. Proof of this is the broadside launched today against the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, who today pointed out that in the negotiation on the transfer of immigration powers there are “red points”, such as the border control.

The refusal of the PSOE, a decision now on hold after the postponement of the table, would have led to a total break in the relationship with Junts, already very deteriorated after the non-compliance denounced by the independence movement. The presence of Catalan In Europe, the effective application of the amnesty, compliance with the budgeted but not executed investments in Catalonia or the comprehensive transfer of immigration powers are the most specific issues that Junts alleges.

In this scenario, the question of trust is raised by Puigdemont’s side as a way to reset the counter to zero in a relationship that at the time allowed the investiture of Pedro Sánchez after the general elections of July 2023 and which was maintained, with its ups and downs, from the successive meetings held in Switzerland.

(IN EXPANSION)