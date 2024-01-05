Bayern Munich is not having its best season, but despite the difficulties, Tuchel and his team are confident that they will have the strength to reverse the situation in January. The coach believes that he requires reinforcements to be successful along the way. The first of them, for the attacking zone, is Bryan Zaragoza who will continue on loan at Granada until the end of the season. And the second could also come from LaLiga, since the German coach clings to the one who today has become his obsession player: Thomas wants Ronald Araujo this winter market and Bayern is preparing the portfolio, the newspaper reports Sport.
Thomas considers that Ronald is the only center back on the planet who can offer Bayern defensive solidity in the present and future and that is why he clings to his signing, given that the German team could reach the barrier of one hundred million euros per Barcelona's star center back.
More news about the transfer market
In their first attempt, those from Munich failed to convince Ronald, however, the club will seek revenge this January. For their part, the Catalans are only open to selling their captain if it is the same player who requests his transfer.
As we already reported in 90min, Araújo is not convinced of his situation at FC Barcelona, as he does not like that Xvi makes him play as a winger, however a change of scenery is not in his plans, at least in this winter market.
For many, Bayern Munich continues to be the club destined to win the Bundesliga this year. However, it is a fact that the race for the title is not being easy at all, since Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen is at a level of play much higher than expected and that is why the 'aspirins' team today He is the sole leader of the German championship, surprising the Bavarian team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Tuchel #Bayern #Munich #cling #desire #sign #Araujo #preparing #offensive
Leave a Reply