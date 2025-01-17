The Sevilla team will begin the second round of the championship this Saturday

01/17/2025



Updated at 11:48 a.m.





The template of Sevilla FC He trained this Friday just over 24 hours before the match against Girona in Montilivi. The Sevilla coach, Garcia Pimientacounts for the first match of the second round with all the players on the squad except for Nianzou and Boat.

The central defender continues to recover from the muscle injury he suffered in the first round of the season and the left back remains attentive to possible developments that may occur in the remainder of the winter transfer market.

The Sevilla team is preparing for the match against Girona after reaching the end of the first half of the championship, drawing (1-1) with Valencia at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. This coming Saturday’s match, corresponding to matchday 20 of LaLiga, is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Once the training session at the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city has finished, García Pimienta’s press conference is scheduled for the match against Girona.