The president of Junts and partner of the socialists in Congress, Carles Puigdemont, has reiterated to Government of Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) that “if things do not change much” the seven deputies of his political party will stop supporting the Executive in the Lower House. The former president of the Generalitat and fugitive from Justice since 2017 said, this Tuesday, that Junts is not in a position to negotiate the General State Budgets for 2025 due to the socialists’ non-compliance. In this context, Puigdemont has not ruled out an early election: “It is a scenario that exists, but I don’t know if it is possible, because the socialists are capable of enduring a legislature without approving budgets.”

During an interview on TV3 and presented as “president of the main opposition party in the Parliament of Catalonia”, Puigdemont assessed the postponement by the Congress Board of the request for a motion of confidence by Junts as a move of the socialists to “gain a little more time”, but has warned the PSOE that if the initiative is not finally accepted it will have consequences: “The proposal will have to be processed, no matter what, because if not You can already imagine the consequences,” he told the Catalan public television journalist when he asked her about the question of trust.

The president of Junts, who controls seven deputies in Congress who are key to the approval of laws, and essential if they are organic laws, added that in the PSOE “they know the consequences of having knocked on the door of our proposal.” , they would be irreversible and “the legislature would collapse.” For Puigdemont, this proposal is “legitimate and necessary”, because the balance of the year in relation to the pact signed by the PSOE and Junts in Brussels (Belgium) for the investiture of Sánchez “is not satisfactory, it has not gone and is not going ( good)”. In short, “there are no reasons to renew confidence.”

After criticizing that the Amnesty law is not being applied to his case (“they are treating me like an alleged criminal”), that the Government does not offer him the escort service and that Salvador Illa (PSC), president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, has not gone to see him in Waterloo (Belgium), has downplayed the importance of a possible meeting with the President of the Government. «In Madrid we apply the logic that is applied in foreign relations, we do not have friends, we defend interests. If we can defend him before the PSOE, we will be delighted,” he added, immediately criticizing that, in his opinion, neither Sánchez nor Illa have met with him because that would dismantle their “propaganda” about the normality that is now experienced in Catalonia. “Is it normal for us to do the interview in Brussels?” he asked the TV3 journalist, Ariadna Oltra.









Among other matters, Puigdemont has specified that the negotiation on the issue of immigration powers “is very advanced”, but has run aground. In this matter, he has specified that Junts has asked the PSOE Executive for all the delegated powers, which will require an organic law in Congress, and this will mean “managing the entire immigration policy.” “border control, expulsion and long-term residence permits.” Puigdemont has defended “having our own Catalan policy” and believes that it could be closed before December 31, which is the date agreed at the beginning of the year.