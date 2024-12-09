

12/09/2024



Updated at 11:22 a.m.





Carles Puigdemont, president of Junts and investiture partner of Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday that his party has registered a request in Congress for the President of the Government to submit to a question of confidence in the Congress of Deputies. “A year later, things are not going well,” said Puigdemont, from Belgium, evaluating the investiture pact signed a year ago. The former president of the Generalitat and fugitive from Spanish Justice since 2017 considers that the PSOE has not complied with any of the agreements signed in Brussels between the socialist representatives and the leader of Junts that allowed Sánchez’s investiture.

[En ampliación]