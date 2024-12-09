



Ana Peleteiro, world and Olympic medalist and European triple jump champion, has shared striking news through the social network TikTok. In a several-minute video, the Galician woman has reported that an ex-partner, of whom she prefers not to give details, subjected her to psychological abuse and sexual relations without consent.

With this message, the athlete has joined the viral campaign on TikTok ‘And still I stayed’, with which many women are sharing experiences of abuse and mistreatment in their personal relationships.

«I woke up at night having sexual relations without consent. And still I stayed. It changed absolutely everything about me, from my clothes, my hair, the way I acted with my family, distancing myself from many people, and I still stayed,” says the athlete.

“Hopefully this will help other girls not stay, at least as many times,” says the athlete.









