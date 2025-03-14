The 19-year-old German young jumping rider Madlen Boy died in a training accident. The long-time youth squad rider of the Hannover equestrian association died on March 6th. This was confirmed by the Association of the German Press Agency, citing the family. Before that had the Picture reported. Despite the first aid measures immediately initiated by her colleagues and an emergency doctor team, the young horse host succumbed to her serious injuries. The equestrian association announced this in a contribution on the Instagram platform. “We can not all believe the news of Madlen’s death. She was not just a particularly talented rider, but a very happy, helpful and binding person – just a real sunshine that always made everyone laugh, ”said Katharina Gausmann. The chairwoman of the discipline committee has been jumping in PSV Hannover for several years. Her former coach Jörg Münzner also said: “Madlen was such a wonderful and impressive young lady. Good in a good mood, happy, encompassing, but also serious, focused, determined, self -critical and capable of criticism, always representing your opinion in a lovable way. “