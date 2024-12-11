Complaints about poor functioning and frequent collapses when buying Renfe train tickets on the company’s website are not only a complaint from ordinary users, they are also from the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, who This Wednesday and after the ‘failure’ that this customer service has had in a classification among European railway companies, he indicated in Congress that the 4.8 with which it was valued seems “even generous.”

“Notice that to me, as a minister, this 4.8 seems even generous,” he confessed during an appearance in Congress, in which he also pointed out that “the famous Renfe website” is one of the criteria that they have lowered Renfe’s overall score compared to 27 other operators, among which it has nevertheless remained in seventh place. Along with the absence of night trains in Spain and the lack of connection between trains and bicycles, Renfe’s ticket sales service through its website is one of the worst rated elements. “We are changing it,” said Puente.

