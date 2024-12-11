Follow live the official FIFA event on the 2030 World Cup venues, the final list of sub-venues, the stadiums in Spain, Morocco and Portugal and the latest news today.

14:41 Be careful because FIFA is not squeamish… «There is a FIFA congress on December 11 where the 2030 World Cup will be awarded. Those who vote in this congress are its 211 members. What I can say is that, obviously, at an international level there are many doubts with the situation in which the RFEF finds itself today. “For us it is difficult to be able to work without a visible head at the head of the Federation in a project that will last six more years, until 2030,” said FIFA’s legal director, Emilio García Silvero, after a meeting held at the beginning of October

14:38 The Bernabéu and the Camp Nou compete for the final José Luis Martínez-Almeida has defended before FIFA that the World Cup final be held at the Bernabéu and that several World Cup matches be played at the Metropolitano. Real Madrid has also done its diplomatic work in this regard. The Spanish Government, on the contrary, has not proposed the Bernabéu as the venue for the 2030 final because it is tied by the twenty votes of Catalan parties in Congress, who reject the proposal for the Real Madrid stadium.

14:37 Is the World Cup at risk for Spain? The latest cases of alleged corruption do not play in favor of the Spanish candidacy. In fact, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, had demanded that the Spanish Federation have a president before today’s Congress. Especially since the absence of a leader elected to office is a consequence of constant accusations of corruption and disqualifications. And the elections have not been held yet… King Mohamed VI of Morocco and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron They have taken advantage of these suspicions to request that the 2030 World Cup final take place in the new Moroccan stadium of El Mansouría, which must be built between Rabat and Casablanca.

14:33 The World Cup, profitable for Spain The Spanish Government estimates that the World Cup dispute in our country could report 5,120 million euros to the GDP and more than 5,500 million in tourist spending

14:21 FIFA must ratify the candidacy With an unprecedented score of 4.2 out of 5, the highest in history in FIFA evaluation reports, the ‘YallaVamos2030’ candidacy It adds exceptional facilities for hosting players and fans, world-class infrastructure and the proposal to leave a lasting legacy for future generations. An achievement achieved thanks to the collective efforts of the Moroccan, Portuguese and Spanish working groups, backed by the unwavering support of the institutions and civil organizations involved, and by the passion for football that is experienced in the three countries. After this evaluation, the official ratification of the FIFA Congresswhich will be followed by numerous national, regional and local authorities. This event will begin at 2:50 p.m.

14:18 The opinion of the general secretary of the RFEF, Alvaro de Miguel “42 years ago, our country organized its only FIFA World Cup to date: Spain 1982. Today, more than 40% of our population had not been born when that happened. The 2030 FIFA World Cup will unite the generations who experienced it and those who did not. And it will also unite three countries and two continents, leaving an intergenerational, international and intercontinental legacy.”

14:17 The opinion of Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Federation “The candidacy dossier delivered here today anticipates an agenda for the future. This is a bid that includes environmental aspects as a structuring pillar of the event, a bid that combines the needs of the competition with the expectations of the FIFA World Cup venues, and a bid that promotes inclusion and diversity for all. This is the basis on which our entire proposal is based!”

14:17 The opinion of Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Federation “We are proud and honored to present a historic candidacy for our three countries, in accordance with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. We are truly convinced that our candidacy will constitute a heritage for the generations of today and a legacy for those of tomorrow. “We want the 2030 FIFA World Cup to unite people from all over the world and make all Africans proud.”

14:16 Morocco, Portugal and Spain have already presented to FIFA the dossier of the joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup The official document was delivered to Gianni Infantino, FIFA presidentby the presidents of the three candidate football federations: Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation; Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Football Federation; and Álvaro de Miguel, general secretary of the Royal Spanish Football Federationrepresenting its president, Pedro Rocha. With the ambition to build a tournament “for football, for the world, for tomorrow”, the bid is driven by the motto YallaVamos, which symbolizes a proactive effort to advance the game on a global scale. Extensive efforts have already been made throughout the campaign to promote this vision, and the candidacy has tens of thousands of followers on social media. A successful bid would mean, for the first time in its 100-year history, that the FIFA Men’s World Cup would be held on two continents. With this milestone in mind, the bid places emphasis on bridging cultures, offering a welcoming environment to fans and visitors of all backgrounds, and leaving a true legacy in sustainability, innovation, investment and social impact. The dossier presented today comprehensively details the bid’s vision and technical planning, including transport, accommodation and security arrangements, as well as describing the proposed venues and stadiums for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. in the three countries. The proposal has the support of an impressive group of ambassadors for the bid, including football legends from each nation –Luis Figo, Andrés Iniesta and Nourredine Naybet– and Emmanuel Adebayoras well as notable players from the current men’s and women’s national teams: Cristiano Ronaldo, Achraf Hakimi, Dolores Silva, Ghizlane Chebbak, Álvaro Morata, Irene Paredes and Yassine Bounou. Upon receiving the Bid Book of the joint candidacy of Morocco, Portugal and Spain, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantinodeclared: “Your three countries have already given a lot to football, countries with a great passion for the game, great organizational skills and a shared vision of what football and its values ​​should be! It’s fantastic that you have united two continents in the dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup. “Football unites the world and you are demonstrating it with this candidacy.”

14:14 Spain receives the highest mark in the history of the FIFA World Cups The candidacy of Morocco, Portugal and Spain to organize the 2030 World Cup has been rated 4.2 on a maximum scale of 5 points by FIFA. This is the best rating ever given to a candidate in the history of the World Championships. Among other things, FIFA highlighted the vision of unity of Humanity that is proposed through football, the values ​​of legacy and the level of infrastructure. According to the FIFA report, the proposed stadiums constitute “a memorable collection and the reform proposals are realistic and with efficiency criteria.” In addition, the transportation network is considered “complete and sustainable.” It is also necessary to mention that the proposed host cities “offer spaces where living a World Cup will be an unrepeatable experience.” FIFA concludes that the candidacy “clearly demonstrated the ability to succeed” in the organization of the tournament. Environmental and human rights issues are marked as a fundamental element of Yalla Vamos! “They present a strong and realistic commitment to sustainability and human rights, confirming strong support for the Paris Agreement, the United Nations Framework for Climate Action in Sport and the ISO 20121 event management system,” highlights the FIFA report.

