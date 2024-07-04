A man from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England, was arrested last month for publicly carrying a replica of Link’s Master Sword from the video game “The Legend of Zelda” with a real blade. Anthony Bray, the man involved in the case, was sentenced to four months in prison. According to a Warwickshire Police report, officers spotted Bray walking down the street with the Master Sword on June 8. It wasn’t just a toy: the “sword,” which was actually slightly larger than a knife, had a real blade, which is against U.K. law.

Anthony Bray has been sentenced to four months in prison after being found in possession of a bladed article in public – a small replica of the Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda games Read more ➡️https://t.co/J38blXOJti#JailedInWarwickshire #Nuneaton — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) July 2, 2024

Bray told officers he had bought the replica Master Sword online, intending to use it as a “stress reliever” to keep his hands busy, and said he had no intention of using the sword as a weapon. However, simply carrying a blade in public was a breach of the law, regardless of his intentions. The Warwickshire Police Sergeant said: “You can get stress toys that aren’t six-inch blades. You can avoid walking down the street with them in plain sight. With a bit more awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us entirely.” In addition to the prison sentence, Bray will also be fined £154 (around €180).