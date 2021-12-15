Public transport The mask forced back into HSL’s public transport: “Different variants are spreading and infection rates are rising”

Guidelines for the use of masks have been tightened in traffic in the Helsinki region. Now the use of a mask is a prerequisite for travel.

Helsinki guidelines for the use of face masks have been tightened in regional traffic. From now on, the use of public transport in the HSL area requires the use of a face mask whenever there is no particular obstacle to its use.

“HSL has tightened the guidelines. We now require customers to use a mask, ”says HSL’s CEO Mika Nykänen.

Autumn During the period, HSL’s traffic has been subject to a less stringent recommendation on the use of masks. Before that, there was a compulsion for masks in public transport because of the coronavirus.

“The tightening has been done to ensure the safety of our customers,” says Nykänen.

Helsinki and HSL, which is responsible for public transport in its neighboring municipalities, has constantly monitored the use of masks in its equipment.

According to Nykänen, the best level of mask use has come down a bit. The use of masks has thus decreased during the autumn, although not dramatically, according to Nykänen.

“Together with the mask and good ventilation, ie the tight opening of the doors, the exposure to the corona is significantly reduced,” says Nykänen.

He refers to VTT’s research on the subject at the Technology Research Center.

According to Nykänen, by emphasizing the use of masks, HSL wants the image of public transport to remain safe at the same time as, according to Nykänen, “different variants are spreading and infection rates are rising”.

In practice, the use of masks is monitored by ticket inspectors.