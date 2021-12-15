Home page politics

divide

Resistance to the planned corona vaccination is growing © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

Several high-ranking politicians, media and institutions in Germany have received threatening letters with pieces of meat because of the planned mandatory vaccination.

Berlin – Around a dozen proceedings were initiated in Berlin on Wednesday because of the broadcasts, as a police spokeswoman said. The state security department of the State Criminal Police Office started investigations into the disturbance of the public peace and the threat of criminal offenses.

According to the police, allegedly contaminated pieces of meat in aluminum foil were enclosed with the threatening letters. Laboratory analyzes at the State Office of Criminal Investigation showed, however, that the meat posed no danger. For tactical reasons, the police initially did not want to say what kind of meat it was and who the sender of the letters could be.

First, the ARD capital studio and the ARD political magazine “Kontraste” reported on the threatening letters. Accordingly, the pieces of meat were marked with the information that they were “infected with Covid-19 viruses and Zyklon B”. The resistance to the corona vaccination and the measures to contain the virus will be “bloody and unsavory,” it said.

The chairman of the German Association of Journalists, Frank Überall, called the letters “terrifying evidence” of the escalation of violence. “What started out on the street with ‘lying press’ insults has become a serious danger for us journalists and for the fundamental right to freedom of the press and freedom of expression,” he said in Berlin. Everywhere called on all those affected to file a criminal complaint immediately in the event of a threat.

cfm / bro