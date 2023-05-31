The result was driven by the central government, which had a positive balance of R$ 16.9 billion in public accounts

The consolidated public sector – made up of the Union, States, municipalities and state-owned companies – had a primary deficit of R$ 20.3 billion in April. Here’s the full of the report (559 KB). O BC (Central Bank) released the result this Wednesday (May 31, 2023).

The primary result is formed by subtracting revenue from expenditure, excluding interest payments on the public debt.

The positive balance of April retreated 47.7% compared to the same month last year, when it totaled R$ 38.9 billion.

The April surplus was driven by the central government, which totaled R$ 16.9 billion in the accounts. Regional governments (states and municipalities) were also left in the black: R$ 4 billion. The state-owned companies had a deficit of R$ 1.7 billion.

In 12 months, the consolidated public sector had a surplus of R$ 56.2 billion, which is equivalent to 0.55% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The positive balance, however, is 0.19 percentage points lower than that registered in March (R$ 74.75 billion).

INTEREST PAYMENT

The nominal result considers the payment of interest on the public debt. The consolidated public sector disbursed R$ 45.8 billion in April with the figure. In April 2022, the expense was BRL 79.9 billion.

In 12 months, nominal interest reached R$ 659.5 billion, or 6.47% of GDP.

The nominal result, therefore, had a deficit of R$ 25.4 billion in April and R$ 603.3 billion (5.92% of GDP) in 12 months. The negative balance fell by 0.19 pp in relation to the accumulated deficit in 12 months up to March.

PUBLIC DEBT

The DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) –formed by the federal government, INSS and state and municipal governments– increased from 73.1% to 73.2% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Debt grew by 0.3 pp in the year. In nominal values, the debt represents R$ 7.5 trillion.