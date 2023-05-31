Guerrilla Games today released the patches 1.25 Of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5, aimed specifically at fixing some problems and making some changes to the expansion Burning Shores out in April.

According to the update notes shared by the studio on Reddit, the update fixed some minor issues related to main and side missions specifics of the DLC and other more serious ones that could have prevented the progression of the player.

The fixes in the new patch of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores also include the secondary activities offered by the game world, such as some chests that ended up under the geometry of the terrain, the behavior and visual effects of some cars and the interface of game.

We further learn that they have been fixed some crashes of the application and problems related to specific points in the game world where the player could get stuck, unable to move except by reloading the checkpoint.

In short, we are talking about a classic routine update, which aims to further smooth out the imperfections present at the launch of Burning Shores, without introducing particularly captivating innovations. For all the details, we refer you to official notesunfortunately only available in English at the moment.

Also in May, Guerrilla Games had released another patch that fixed a bug in the Italian version of Burning Shores related to a secondary activity.