





The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has a public notice open until September 2 for research, development and innovation projects aimed at the development and application of new technologies and bioinformatics tools in biotechnology. The total value of the public notice is R$ 15 million, with resources from the Biotechnology Sectorial Fund of the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT).

The full text of the notice can be accessed here.

The public notice contemplates two lines of action: new bioinformatics tools (which will have R$ 5 million in resources and, in this option, each financed project may have a maximum value of R$ 500 thousand) and new technologies in biotechnology with a focus on genomic editing, drug delivery and genetic sequencing (with resources estimated at R$10 million and projects that can obtain up to R$1 million in funding). Projects may last up to 36 months.

Biotechnology is the application of science and technology to living organisms, as well as their parts, products and models, with the aim of altering living or non-living materials for the production of knowledge, goods and services.

Bioinformatics is a multidisciplinary area, which involves chemistry, physics, computing and biomedical sciences and, as it passes through several areas of knowledge, it allows efficient access and management of different types of information, especially in frontier areas of knowledge. The applications of bioinformatics allow: genome assembly, comparative genomics, analysis of gene expression, gene regulation networks, study of metabolism, analysis of the structure of macromolecules, drug design and advances in evolutionary and synthetic biology.







