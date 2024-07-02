The Gamescom Latam which took place in Brazil left several important announcements and details for the community of PUBG Mobile: weapons, gameplay improvements and a new game mode about vampires and werewolves.

This update will see various tweaks made to improve the player experience, such as changes to vehicles and the ability to heal while driving; the first dual-wielding weapon in PUBG Mobile history, which will arrive sometime in 2024.

There are also changes coming to the game’s weapons, such as a new bullet penetration effect for bolt-action snipers and a new P90. These new features are already available with version 3.4.

No less important, players will be able to meet characters from the universe of Dragon Ballsuch as Son Goku and Vegeta transformed into their “Super Saiyans”, but this time being able to use their “Power Up” ability.

During the panel of PUBG Mobile Other new features were also presented, including a glimpse of a new “versus” mode between Vampires and Werewolves, where players can explore a spooky castle with vampires and themed areas filled with werewolf tribes.

We also know that the next update to come after this one will be 3.5, where the map will be covered in snow, perfect for celebrating the end-of-year holidays.

Source: PUBG Mobile

If you like esports, during the event they also revealed that the PUBG Mobile Global Open will return in 2025 in Uzbekistan, as will the next World Cup, which will be held from July 19 to 28.

Finally, the mobile video game was nominated for Best Esports Game and Best Mobile Esports Game of the Year at the Esports Awards and we will soon find out how it will go.

PUBG Mobile: How much does it cost and where can I download it?

PUBG Mobile is available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and you can download it completely free of charge, just like this new update.

Tell us, are you excited about the new things coming to PUBG Mobile?