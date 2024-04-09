Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV adaptation has had a surprise release date change.

Originally, the series was set to make its debut on 12th April. This was then moved to 11th. Now, the date has been bumped forward yet another day, and will be available on the streaming service from 10th April, 6pm PT. That's 2am on the 11th, for those of us here in the UK.

In a short video featuring Walton Goggins – who plays The Ghoul in Fallout – the actor said this was a thank you to fans of the series. In addition, the Amazon Prime Fallout account released a 'sick note' of sorts, asking employers to excuse their staff from work that day for an “important personal matter” which had nothing to do with this timing change. No, sir.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Fallout – Official Trailer | Prime Video. Watch on YouTube

For those who fancy watching the first episode of Fallout, but do not have Prime, it will also be available to watch via a number of Twitch streamers' channels on 11th April. This was announced by Twitch itself, with an accompanying list of participating streamers:

/Shroud

/BrookAB

/TheOnlyRyann

/DEERE

/CohhCarnage

/KingGothalion

/ThatBronzeGirl

/DansGaming

/SweeetTails

/Elspeth

/Techniq

/Swiftor

/GassyMexican

/Tooniversal

/bloodyfaster



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



So, not too much longer until we can find out what is in store for Fallout's TV debut. And, while the showrunners have already confirmed this adaptation will not arrive with any references to bugs and glitches (at least in its first season), the show does look to be shaping up for a pretty authentic take on the video game series.

In fact, earlier this year, Bethesda's own Todd Howard said some ideas planned for Amazon's adaptation actually had to be nukedbecause the studio has earmarked them for Fallout 5.

As for what's next, the show got a promising update yesterday, with the news that the California Film Commission had awarded $152m in tax incentives to a number of TV shows. A second season of Fallout was included on this list.