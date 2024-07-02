The world of badminton is in mourning for the sudden death of one of the sport’s most promising athletes, the Chinese Zhang Zhijie, who was only 17 years old.

Zhijie collapsed on court on Sunday during an international badminton tournament in Indonesia, as sports authorities reported on Monday.

The match was tied at 11-11 when Zhang abruptly fell to the ground. A medical team arrived at the scene and transported the player to the hospital by ambulance, but he died shortly after.

“Chinese singles player Zhang Zhijie collapsed on court during a match,” Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said in a joint statement.

“He was treated by the doctor and the tournament’s medical team. He was taken to the ambulance in less than two minutes and sent to the hospital,” “The badminton world has lost a talented player,” he added.

Later, PBSI spokesman Broto Happy told a news conference that “medical reports indicate that the victim suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.”

Organisers criticised for alleged delay in medical care

The situation generated enormous criticism towards the organization for an alleged hesitant response when the player collapsed on the ground.

Happy defended the intervention of the medical staff and tournament organisers. The spokesman insisted that the medical teams had to wait for the referee to allow them to enter the court.

The International Badminton Federation (IBF) said it was “saddened by the loss of emerging badminton talent Zhang Zhijie” and expressed its “condolences to his family, his teammates, the Chinese federation and the wider badminton community.”

