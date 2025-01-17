The EuroMillions draw held this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, valid for the code El Millón, whose ticket has been validated in the receiving office number 33,240 of Roses (Girona).

Likewise, in the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of nine right throughout Europe, who have won a prize of 85,022.74 euros each.

According to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, two of these tickets have been validated in Spain, specifically, in receiving office number 12,485 of El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona) and in administration number 4 of Carcaixent (Valencia).

As there are no first category correct tickets (5 correct + 2 stars), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single guesser from the highest category could win a prize of 86 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 58,636,371.20 euros.