Marc Marquez And Andrea Dovizioso they were great adversaries from 2017 to 2019, the first three years of this new Michelin era in terms of tire supply. The Honda rider and the Ducati rider competed for the 2017 title until the last race, with Dovizioso able to confirm himself in second place in the Drivers’ World Championship also in the following two seasons. Then, in 2020 Marc Marquez had to ‘miss’ the season due to the fracture to his right humerus sustained in the first race of the season in Jerez, an injury that turned into an ordeal.

Andrea Dovizioso, the obligatory favorite in light of the absence of the ruler of the premier class, was unable to take advantage of the opportunity also due to a worn-out relationship with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. In 2021 the rider from Forlì did not take part in the championship by carrying out tests on the Aprilia saddle, then in the end of the season the option became reality Yamaha caught on the fly by the world champion in the 125 class in 2004. Dovizioso is experiencing a decidedly more difficult 2022 than expected, but his driving style does not go well with the driving style that Fabio Quartararo is obliged to do in order not to lose too much ground riding the M1 compared to the prototypes of the rival manufacturers.

“We suffer under acceleration and therefore we need to let go of the brakes as soon as possible and do a lot of cornering to bring speed to the straight. – the analysis of Dovizioso interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – it’s not my driving style and trying to change nature to pursue this way of driving doesn’t make you go faster, on the contrary “. In fact, Dovizioso asked Yamaha to concentrate at the development level on improving the rear wheel gripan indication not entirely shared by Quartararo who instead simply asks for a more powerful engine.

Dovizioso is currently in a technical crisis, Marquez in physical difficulty. According to the Forlì, the Honda phenomenon is throwing the heart beyond the obstacle much more than one might imagine: “I think he is in a less than ideal condition to win the races. Trust those who shared duels and battles with him, he suffers beyond what you can imagine. In his situation, many drivers would not race“.