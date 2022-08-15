The applicants for the legend are in the age group of 51.5 years; in 2018, MDB was the party with the oldest candidates

The PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores) is the acronym with the highest average age among candidates in the 2022 elections. Each candidate is on average 51.5 years old, according to a survey by the Power 360 based on data from TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In 2018, the PT age group was 50.3 years old each. In that year’s election, the MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) concentrated the older candidates. From 51.5 years, the average age of emedebistas dropped to 49.5 years in 2022.

Here is the list with the average age of each party in 2022:

After the PT, DC (Christian Democracy) appears, with an average of 50.2 years; PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party), 49.2 years old; and PTB (Brazilian Labor Party), aged 49.6 years.

The UP (Popular Unit), in turn, is the party with the youngest candidates in this election (average is 36.6 years). It had its registration approved by the TSE in December 2019.