Psychology “I’ve been ashamed of myself so much that I’ve had to live a glossy life to cover it up” – HS readers say what they are most ashamed of

The feeling of shame is a sad companion that afflicts some people even on a daily basis. However, there is a specific cure for the ailment, the psychologist says.

Shame is a rapid flutter through the body. Sometimes it bites into thoughts as a long-term companion.

This is how a 36-year-old woman describes her sense of shame in an HS online survey. Over the years, he has been ashamed above all of his body, but also of his home, clothes and profession.