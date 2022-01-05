The president of Kazakhstan declared this Wednesday (Tuesday, 4th in Brazil) a state of emergency in the country’s largest city, Almaty, and in a western region rich in hydrocarbons after unprecedented protests against rising energy prices.

Almaty, economic capital of this vast former Soviet republic of Central Asia, experienced scenes of chaos on Tuesday night as police dispersed thousands of protesters outraged by the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with stun bombs and tear gas.

President Kassym Jomart Tokayev decreed states of emergency from January 5 to 19 in Almaty (southeast) and in the oil region of Mangystau (west), where the protests erupted.

This will entail the imposition of a curfew in both territories from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am.

Previously, the Kazakh president had addressed the population in a video posted on social media to urge “prudence” and “not to give in to provocations”.

An AFP journalist in Almaty saw police hurling stun guns and tear gas into a crowd of about 5,000 that was growing as it marched through the center of this city, repeating anti-government slogans and sometimes attacking vehicles.

The messaging services WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal did not work at night in Kazakhstan, a country where this type of concentration is rare.

The movement against rising gas prices began over the weekend in the town of Zhanaozen, in the heart of western Mangystau.

The city has in the past been the scene of the country’s deadliest riots since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. In 2011, at least 14 workers at an oil plant died when police quelled a protest to demand better wages and working conditions.

The current mobilization has spread to the large city of Aktau, on the shores of the Caspian Sea, where images posted on social media showed police surrounding protesters on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted that authorities had decided to reduce from 120 to 50 tengues (US$0.11) a liter of LPG in Mangystau to “ensure the country’s stability,” although he failed to quell the protests.

Small marches were also reported in the capital Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), named after the still-powerful former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who in 2019 elected Tokayev as his successor.

