NIS America has finally confirmed the release date of Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 on PS5 with a new one gameplay trailer which shows the two chapters of the long JRPG series The Legend of Heroes, therefore arriving on Sony’s new generation console.
The trailer shows some game and interlude scenes from the two chapters in question, the third and fourth of the series, focused on the adventures of Rean Schwarzer.
This is an elite fighter committed to training the new generation of Class VII to counter the growing flames of conflict.
The underlying objective is to try to save Zemuria from destruction, a not exactly simple mission and the starting point for a long series of exciting events.
A good starting point
As reported by NIS America, the two chapters in question may represent a ideal starting point to jump into the series even without knowing the previous chapters.
The PS5 versions of Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 feature a few technical developments in terms of graphics but also some improvements applied to the gameplay, thus representing truly new generation versions of the namesakes.
The release date of Trails of Cold Steel III and IV on PS5 is set for February 16, 2024. We also remember our review of The legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV on Nintendo Switch.
