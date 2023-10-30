NIS America has finally confirmed the release date of Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 on PS5 with a new one gameplay trailer which shows the two chapters of the long JRPG series The Legend of Heroes, therefore arriving on Sony’s new generation console.

The trailer shows some game and interlude scenes from the two chapters in question, the third and fourth of the series, focused on the adventures of Rean Schwarzer.

This is an elite fighter committed to training the new generation of Class VII to counter the growing flames of conflict.

The underlying objective is to try to save Zemuria from destruction, a not exactly simple mission and the starting point for a long series of exciting events.