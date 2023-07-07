WITH VIDEOPSV has reached an agreement with Club Brugge about the recruitment of Noa Lang. He is already undergoing a medical examination today and will join the selection in the short term. PSV is expected to pay around eleven to twelve million euros for the 24-year-old attacker. Part will be settled through bonuses.

The negotiations between Club Brugge and PSV were already in the final phase last week and on Thursday evening they were dealt a blow. Lang is bought by PSV and signs a multi-year contract. Lang’s agent (Ali Dursun) does not want to confirm or deny anything, but he was seen in Eindhoven on Friday in the presence of Lang.

PSV director Earnest Stewart also did not report this week that Lang was already in for PSV, when he was asked in a press conference whether PSV would like to work with Lang. Just like Stewart, the new trainer Peter Bosz, who was on the field for the first time in Eindhoven on Tuesday, also indicated that he was charmed by Noa Lang.

There is now an agreement between all parties and only the medical examination stands in the way of a transfer. If the inspection is successful on Friday, confirmation will probably follow soon.

Earlier today, PSV completed the arrival of another attacker. Ricardo Pepi comes from Augsburg and signed a five-year contract in Eindhoven. He played on a rental basis at FC Groningen last season.



